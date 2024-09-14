NA Speaker inaugurates calligraphic exhibition, Seerat Mahal Book Corner 

Islamabad - Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq has inaugurated the calligraphic exhibition of the names of the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) and Seerat Mahal Book Corner in the Library of National Assembly at Parliament House Islamabad.

Addressing the participants on the occasion, Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq said, “The Holy Prophet (peace and blessings of Allah be upon him) is mercy for the whole universe, humanity and other creature.” He added that the noble model and unmatchable nobility of the Holy Prophet are a beacon of light for all of us. He said that success in this world and the hereafter is dependent upon following the excellent deeds of the Prophet (peace and blessings of Allah be upon him). He also underscored that the teachings of the Prophet teach us brotherhood, peace, justice, and service to humanity. He said, “In this blessed month, we need to remember the teachings of the Prophet and implement these teachings in our lives.”

The exhibition was held on the special instructions of Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq on the occasion of the holy month of Rabi ul Awwal. 112 models of art were displayed in a calligraphy exhibition. He expressed appreciation for the creativity of renowned calligrapher Mr. Wasil Shahid.

Later, Speaker National Assembly, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, inaugurated a dedicated book corner called Seerat Mahal in the Library of the National Assembly at Parliament House Islamabad. In the corner, 400 rare books regarding the life of the Holy Prophet (peace and blessings of Allah be upon him) are kept in the Seerat Mahal Corner.

The books will play a valuable role in providing information to the members, researchers, and other readers regarding the life of the Holy Prophet. The Speaker thanked the Members of Parliament, ambassadors of various countries, and other dignitaries for attending the event.

A large number of parliamentarians and ambassadors of Islamic countries participated in the exhibition.