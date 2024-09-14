Nepra imposes Rs10m fine on Gepco over earthing, grounding deficiencies

ISLAMABAD - The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) on Friday slapped a fine of Rs10 million on Gujranwala Electric Power Company (GEPCO) for not meeting earthing and grounding standards for its HT/LT poles and structures.

After reviewing GEPCO’s submissions during a hearing on May 13, NEPRA concluded that the company did not adequately address a show-cause notice. The fine was imposed under the NEPRA Act and Fine Regulations 2021, said an order issued here by NEPRA.

The regulator found that GEPCO failed to ensure complete earthing and grounding of its steel structures and poles. The regulatory body has directed GEPCO to ground all remaining steel structures within three months and complete the grounding of PCC poles within one year.

Non-compliance with these directives could result in additional penalties, which NEPRA will determine after the deadlines.

The authority after examining the submissions of GEPCO observes that the utility has taken this task in a very casual manner. Finalisation of a number even after a lapse of almost two years indicates the level of seriousness of the licencee to complete this task.

The company should understand the sensitivity of this issue as it has admitted by itself that a number of fatalities occurred due to leakage current through steel structures. Being a prudent utility, the licensee should have planned such priorities to execute earthing of structures in first phase a lot earlier rather than after initiation of legal proceedings by NEPRA.

If this approach is continued on the licensee’s part, then no one can stop the occurrence of fatalities due to lack of earthing especially in monsoon season. Hence, it can be said that the licensee’s submissions are not justified.

According the order, GEPCO must pay the Rs10 million fine within 15 days of the order’s issuance. Failure to do so may result in NEPRA recovering the amount through legal means, including as arrears of land revenue under Section 41 of the NEPRA Act.