NUST and Jhpiego host art competition on climate change

ISLAMABAD - NUST School of Health Sciences (NSHS) in collaboration with Jhpiego, Pakistan hosted an art competition on climate change and its impact on health and communities.

Themed “HER Climate” with HER standing for Healthy Communities and Environment Resilient, the competition sought to engage students in a creative exploration of climate issues through their artwork.

The event witnessed exuberant participation from over 100 students, who showcased their creativity while reflecting the crucial intersection of climate and community health.

An overwhelming number of faculty and students from NSHS, Bahria University, SZAMBU and Fazia Medical College attended the event. Prominent amongst the attendees were Dr Zaeem Zia, District Health Officer Islamabad; Dr Osman Hasan, Pro-Rector Academics, NUST; and Prof Dr Rizwan Ashraf, Principal NSHS. Dr Zaeem highlighted the importance of youth involvement in addressing climate change. He said, “It is essential that we engage young people in the conversations about climate change. Their innovative ideas and perspectives are critical to developing solutions for a sustainable future. The artworks displayed today reflect their commitment to making a difference.” Prof Dr. Osman Hasan emphasised the role of universities in promoting environmental awareness. He said that NUST is committed to integrating environmental consciousness into its educational framework.

This art competition, he maintained, is a testament to our focus on fostering creativity and responsibility amongst our students, encouraging them to think critically about environmental issues.

Prof. Dr Rizwan Ashraf, Principal NSHS, said, “We are thrilled to host this event aimed at not only showcasing the creative talent of our students but also raising awareness about the impact of climate change. It is through such initiatives that we can inspire the next generation to take it upon themselves to contribute to a healthier planet.”Dr Aminah Khan, Jhpiego’s Country Director, expressed the organisation’s commitment to the cause: Jhpiego recognises the significant role that environmental factors play in community health.

By collaborating on this event, we aim to highlight the urgent need for climate action and inspire young people to be proactive in addressing these challenges. Our hope is that these young artists will lead the way in creating a sustainable future.

As a token of appreciation, the top three winners of the competition were presented with trophies, certificates, and Jhpiego goody bags.