OEC seeking Japanese language instructor for imparting training

ISLAMABAD - Overseas Employment Corporation (OEC) an attached department of the Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development (OP&HRD) intends to hire Japanese Language Instructor(s) on a contract basis for imparting training in Japanese Language to the Pakistani workforce who desire to get employment in Japan.

An official source told APP here on Friday, that the language training should meet the standards of the Japanese Language Capability Test (JLCT)/ Japanese Language, Proficiency Test (JLPT) to equip the trainee for levels N5 & N4 required for the job in Japan. He said that the having following qualifications and experience candidate would be eligible for the job of Japanese language instructor including being proficient in Japanese Language reading, writing, speaking, and typing skills.

To develop a customized/ module training course encompassing the specific requirements required for the Pakistani workforce to work in Japan. It will be the responsibility of the instructor to develop a final certification test for trainees (to be evaluated and enforced accordingly), to develop language acquiring certificate and develop communication exercises, impart Japanese Language Training in line with JLCT/ JLPT standards, to develop a proxy test’s exercises in line with JLCT/ JLPT requirements. OEC offering paid internship to fresh graduates, postgraduates The Overseas Employment Corporation (OEC), under the Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development (OP&HRD), facilitates manpower export and emigration under G-to-G arrangements. In alignment with the National Internship Program (NIP), OEC offers paid internships to fresh graduates and postgraduates, providing practical skills and professional experience in a dynamic environment.

An official source told APP, he said that currently, internships are available in the following disciplines including Discipline & Positions, Management Sciences (01 Position), Information Technology/ Computer Science (01 Position), Planning & Development (01 Position), Finance, Accounting, and Economics (01 Position). He said that the internship will initially be for six months, with the possibility of an extension for an additional six months based on performance and the fulfillment of program objectives.

Internships will not exceed a total of 12 months (1 year), eligibility criteria & monthly remuneration. Applicants must hold a degree from an HEC-recognized university, and specific qualifications are required. For each department are, Graduate (14 Years of education) – Rs. 20,000, Post Graduate (16 Years of education) – Rs. 25,000, specialization after post-graduation (18 years of education) – Rs. 30,000.

Candidates with degrees from HEC-recognized universities, obtained within the last two years, and with a minimum of 3.0 CGPA or 70% marks, will be eligible for the OEC Internship Program, provided their qualifications are in the specified disciplines.

The general terms & conditions, Interns are responsible for arranging their laptops and transportation during the internship program.

Interns are required to join the program on a full-time basis and adhere to OEC’s prescribed rules and regulations, including official working hours and confidentiality requirements.

Applicants must present original documents, along with attested copies of degrees/ certificates from HECrecognized institutions, at the time of the interview. If any information provided by the applicant is found to befalse, their candidature will be canceled, and legal action may be taken at any stage.

The competent authority reserves the right to cancel the recruitment process at any stage without providing a reason.

No TA/DA will be provided for the written test or interview, Information provided in the application form will be verified upon an offer of appointment.

Interested candidates can apply for the Internship Program by downloading the application form from OEC’s official website.

Completed applications must be submitted to the OEC Head Office in Islamabad, addressed to the Deputy

Director Admin, no later than September 19, 2024.

Incomplete applications or those received after the deadline from the date of advertisement, will not be considered.