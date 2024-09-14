Open courts at mosques help bridge gap between police, people: DPO Asad Sarfraz

Bahawalpur - As per vision ‘justice at your doorstep’ of Inspector General of Police Punjab District Police Officer Sarfraz Khan organized an open court at Jamia Masjid Anwaar Gulbarg Road Model Town A, which was attended by a large number of citizens. Along with the DPO, SDPO City Circle, SH Othana Cantt and other dignitaries also participated. DPO Asad Sarfaraz Khan listened to all the issues in detail in the open court and individually informed the concerned officers in a timely manner. Action and return report orders issued. Speaking to the citizens in the open court, the DPO said that the organization of the open court in the police stations is our first priority so that after listening to the problems of the citizens, timely action can be taken at their doorstep. He said that the problems of the citizens should be solved at the police station level by keeping the merit first, which is our first responsibility. The purpose of the open court is to solve the problems of the people on a priority basis and to bridge the gap between the people and the police. While issuing instructions to the SHOs, they said to adopt a better attitude towards the public. The service of the people and the protection of their lives and property should be ensured at all costs. While the citizens said that we are very satisfied that the District Police Officer himself came to solve our problems and the officers to solve the problems immediately. Issued orders. With this good initiative of DPO Bahawalpur, the word of justice is being raised. Finally, DPO Asad Sarfraz Khan also thanked the citizens for their participation.

Meanwhile, on the instructions of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Zaheer Anwar Jappa held an open court in Jama Masjid 13 BC. On this occasion, Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Amir Taimur, Assistant Commissioner Bahawalpur Sadar Ahmed Sher Gondal, officers of related departments and citizens were present. Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Zaheer Anwar Jappa issued orders to resolve the complaint received in open court. He directed the officials of the revenue department that the revenue related problems of the people should be solved under the open door policy. He warned that strict action will be taken on any kind of negligence to solve public problems.