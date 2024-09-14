OpenAI releases reasoning AI with eye on safety, accuracy

San Francisco - Chat GPT creator Open AI on Thursday released a new series of artificial intelligence models designed to spend more time thinking -- in hopes that generative AI chatbots provide more accurate and beneficial responses. The new models, known as OpenAI o1-Preview, are designed to tackle complex tasks and solve more challenging problems in science, coding and mathematics -- something that earlier models have been criticized for failing to provide consistently. Unlike their predecessors, these models have been trained to refine their thinking processes, try different methods and recognize mistakes before they deploy a final answer. The new release comes as OpenAI is raising funds that could see it valued around $150 billion, which would make it one of the world’s most valuable private companies, according to US media.