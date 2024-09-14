PA speaker defends raid on NA

| Asks why arrest of members from within assembly is being termed an attack on parliament | Accuses Supreme Court of distorting Constitution.

LAHORE - Speaker Punjab Assembly Mohammad Ahmad Khan Friday alleged that the Supreme Court had distorted the Constitution, but sadly, nobody sitting in the parliament had the courage to ask what was happening.

Addressing a press conference in Punjab Assembly, the speaker also accused the courts of indulging in politicking beyond their mandate.

“Why the arrest of members from within the Assembly is being termed an attack on parliament, while attacks on the Constitution are being met with an apologetic stance. If judges start writing the constitution instead of interpreting it, isn’t politicking being conducted in the courts?”, he questioned.

The Punjab Assembly speaker went on to say that Parliament was the place for politics but we have seen politicking in courts. He alleged that the Supreme Court had distorted the constitution, but no one sitting in the parliament has the courage to question what is happening there. Ahmad Khan also supported the proposed increase in the number of judges of the apex court saying that millions of cases were pending in the higher judiciary which necessitates an increase in the number of judges.

Talking about the recent arrests of parliamentarians from the National Assembly premises, the speaker termed it a tragic incident that caused concern for all, including himself. “The sanctity of Parliament must not be violated, and caution should be exercised in the future. When things deteriorate, it leads to further problems. If all parties do not play their role, the damage results in greater tragedies”, he observed.

The speaker recalled that private individuals were also brought into the Punjab Assembly in the past, and there was even an assassination attempt on the ex. deputy speaker. “When Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi was the Speaker, even our members were suspended for 15 days, which left the constituencies without their representatives. From Nawaz Sharif to his close associates, everyone was imprisoned. Today, the founding leader of PTI is facing charges related to May 9 incidents and corruption cases”, he added.

The Assembly speaker said the purpose of Parliament and Assemblies was to pass laws and budgets to solve public issues and ensure that the rights of 250 million people are upheld. Commenting on the recent outburst of the KPK chief minister, the speaker said that Ali Amin Gandapur made inappropriate statements at a rally. “Perhaps he was not in his senses, and his medical check-up should be conducted”.

He said he had witnessed about ten different assemblies. “Yesterday, the Speaker of the National Assembly issued a ruling that formed a committee to oversee all matters of the National Assembly. This is a positive step.