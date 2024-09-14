Pakistan condemns US sanctions on entities linked to ballistic missile program

Pakistan's Foreign Ministry spokesperson, Mumtaz Zahra Baloch, criticized the United States’ decision to impose sanctions on commercial entities over alleged connections to Pakistan’s ballistic missile program, calling it biased and politically motivated.

She noted that similar sanctions in the past were based on mere suspicion and involved items not listed by any export control regime. Baloch accused certain countries of selectively waiving licensing requirements for advanced military technologies, leading to double standards that undermine global nonproliferation efforts and international security.