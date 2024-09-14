Pakistan Investment Roadshow highlights growing US-Pakistan economic partnership

ISLAMABAD - The United States (US) and Pakistan on Friday pledged to continue to strengthen their longstanding partnership through innovative economic initiatives.

The recently concluded Pakistan Investment Roadshow, organised by the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) under its Investment Promotion Activity, exemplified this collaboration by showcasing the potential of Pakistani firms to US investors in New York, San Francisco, and Washington.

The roadshow is a key part of USAID’s broader mission to promote economic growth in Pakistan by attracting foreign direct investment (FDI) and enhancing bilateral trade between the two nations.

The series aimed to raise $15 million in FDI commitments by connecting 27 curated Pakistani firms with US investors eager to explore emerging markets, said a USAID statement.

These firms, representing sectors such as Artificial Intelligence, Healthtech, Fintech, Edtech, Agritech, Climatetech, and Software as a Service, captivated investors with their innovative solutions and potential for scaling globally.

In New York, the Founder’s Panel Discussion highlighted Pakistan’s tech ecosystem, featuring prominent CEOs and founders discussing technology trends and investment challenges. The San Francisco event, a hub of technology innovation, allowed Pakistani firms in AI, Fintech, Healthtech, and more to present their cutting-edge solutions to Silicon Valley investors. In Washington, DC, the symposium spotlighted trailblazing women entrepreneurs, emphasising their role in driving social and economic change.

USAID’s Assistant Administrator for Asia, Michael Schiffer, emphasised that, “We’re cultivating deeper, more lasting relationships with private sector partners, from small businesses to large corporations. USAID’s ‘Investment Promotion in Pakistan’ activity is a prime example of this work—how we work to unlock greater resources dedicated to taking on the world’s greatest challenges.”

Afsheen Shakoor, USAID’s Project Management Specialist, emphasised the significance of the roadshow, stating, “These events have not only spotlighted the remarkable innovation and talent coming from Pakistan but have also paved the way for deeper US-Pakistan economic ties. The strong participation from US investors reaffirms the incredible opportunities for collaboration and growth.”

As the roadshows conclude, USAID remains committed to build on the momentum generated by these events, foster sustainable investment flows, and support long-term economic growth in Pakistan. The shared vision of the United States and Pakistan to drive innovation, job creation, and economic progress continues to strengthen the partnership between the two countries.