PDWP approves two development schemes worth Rs 4.48b

September 14, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Lahore

LAHORE   -   Planning and Development Board Chairman Barrister Nabeel Ahmad Awan chaired the 27th meeting of the Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) for CFY 2024-25 in which two development schemes worth Rs 4487.543 million were approved.  The approved schemes are: Induction of Eco-Friendly Buses in Cities of Punjab (DLI-6 PGDP) at the cost of Rs 3,534 million and Rehabilitation and Up-Gradation of Shujabad Canal System at the cost of Rs 953.543 million. The meeting also saw the participation of Chief Economist Masoud Anwar, Members P&DB and other senior officials.

