Saturday, September 14, 2024
PFF provincial, territorial elections schedule adjusted to Eid Milad un Nabi holiday

Web Sports Desk
8:35 PM | September 14, 2024
The provincial and territorial elections of the Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) will be held on September 19 and 20. The dates have been slightly readjusted to observe Eid Milad un Nabi (SAW) on Sep 17.

The elections will see the participation of the winning District Football Association (DFA) candidates from Punjab, Sindh, Balochistan, Gilgit-Baltistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Azad Jammu & Kashmir and Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT).

The elections for Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Azad Jammu & Kashmir will be conducted on September 19 while Punjab, Balochistan, and Gilgit-Baltistan are scheduled for September 20.

The election cycle began with the publication of the preliminary voting list on August 28, 2024. Candidates submitted their nomination papers by August 30, 2024, and the initial list of candidates was made public on September 3, 2024.

The appeal window remained open until September 8, 2024, allowing candidates to raise concerns or challenges.

The final list of candidates will be released on September 16, 2024.

