Philanthropists to fund treatment for 39 thalassemia child patients

SARGODHA - In a heartwarming gesture, 39 children, suffering from thalassemia, have been given a new lease on life. At a ceremony held at Hilal-e-Ahmar Hospital, located on Silanwali Road, local philanthropists pledged to bear all medical expenses of the young patients. Superintendent of Jail Khan Waheed Khan was a special guest at the event. In his address, he said, “It is our societal responsibility to help the underprivileged. Member District Peace Committee and President Rahman Plaza Traders Association Amjad Mahmood Bhatti said, “We have decided to cover all medical expenses of these children. It is a matter of pride for us that we can help these innocent lives.” Children suffering from thalassemia disease expressed their gratitude, saying, “we now hope that we too can live a healthy life like other children. We are very grateful to the philanthropists” Doctors at the Hilal-e-Ahmar Hospital said the initiative would provide these children with regular treatment and care, which would help improve their quality of life. Other notable attendees included guest of honour, Munir Ahmed Kharal, Akmal Jaspal, President Punjab Pakistan Markazi Muslim League, Dr. Usman Ghani, Malik Abid, President of University Road Traders Association Malik Abid and others traders.