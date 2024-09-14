PM orders strict precautions to prevent Monkeypox

Islamabad - Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has directed to adopt all precautionary measures, including scanning at airports, seaports, and land border entry points to prevent monkey-pox.

Chairing a review meeting on monkey-pox situation in Islamabad today, he said the general public should be made aware of the precautionary measures to prevent monkey-pox.

The Prime Minister said Pakistan is not currently facing any emergency situation regarding the monkey-pox. He advised that all institutions, especially the Ministry of Health and NDMA, should be fully prepared regarding monkey-pox. He also directed to ensure establishment of quarantine centers for individuals affected by monkey-pox.

The meeting was informed about the current monkey-pox situation. It was briefed that Africa is currently the most affected continent by the monkey-pox.

It was said the Clade-II type of monkey-pox has been detected in affected individuals in Pakistan, which is relatively less dangerous.

The meeting was apprised that only 5 patients have been diagnosed with monkey-pox in Pakistan since August 14 this year. It was said the affected individuals were diagnosed with the disease after arriving in Pakistan from abroad

It was informed that daily review meetings on the monkey-pox situation are being held at the National Command and Operation Center. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs is in contact with Pakistani embassies regarding the situation.

The meeting was further briefed that officials have been trained regarding the monkey-pox. Provinces have been instructed to purchase and stock testing kits and other equipment for the disease.

It was told that consultations are ongoing with UN agencies and partner organizations regarding monkey-pox.

The nationwide helpline 1166 has been activated for monkey-pox.

Information regarding monkey-pox is being provided to the public through National Institutes of Health, the Ministry of Health, and the media.

It was apprised that quarantine centers have been established in major cities of all four provinces. So far, 600,000 people have been screened in Pakistan.

Chief Secretaries of all four provinces, including the Secretaries of Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Kashmir, also briefed the meeting.