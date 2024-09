Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has strongly condemned the terrorist attack on a police vehicle in Kuchlak, Quetta. In a statement, he expressed his condolences to the families of the martyred personnel and prayed for their souls.

The Prime Minister urged swift justice for those responsible and reaffirmed the nation's support for security forces in the fight against terrorism. He reiterated his commitment to the complete eradication of terrorism from the country.