PMD predicts more rains across Pakistan

ISLAMABAD - The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecasted more rain in various cities across the country. The PMD reported that a westerly wave is currently affecting the upper regions of the country and is expected to impact many of the upper, western, and central areas starting this evening or night. Additionally, moist currents from the Arabian Sea are moving toward the upper parts of the country. From September 13 to 14, rain, windstorms, and thundershowers are expected in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, Islamabad, the Pothohar region, upper Punjab, Kashmir, northern Balochistan, and Gilgit Baltistan during the evening and night. Meanwhile, hot and dry weather is anticipated in other parts of the country on Friday. Yesterday, isolated areas in Islamabad, the Pothohar region, and northeast Punjab experienced rainfall, with Islamabad recording 27 mm at ZP and 10 mm at Saidpur, while Rawalpindi saw 24 mm at Shamsabad and 5 mm at Chaklala AP. Narowal recorded 7 mm, and Gujranwala received 1 mm. The highest maximum temperatures recorded Thursday were 43 degrees Celsius in Turbat, 42 degrees Celsius in Sibbi, and 41 degree Celsius in Dadu.

On the other hand, heavy rain accompanied by strong winds and thunder fell in Islamabad and its surrounding areas, making the weather pleasant. Meanwhile, drizzle in several areas of Karachi, including the Old City area, also contributed to a more enjoyable atmosphere late at night.