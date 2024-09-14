PSX continues with bullish trend, gains 315 more points

ISLAMABAD - The 100-Index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) continued with bullish trend on Friday, gaining 315.44 more points, a positive change of 0.40 percent, closing at 79,333.06 points against 79,017.62 points on the last working day. A total of 916,053,875 shares were traded during the day as compared to 584,276,012 shares the previous day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs21.236 billion against Rs16.364 billion on the last trading day. As many as 438 companies transacted their shares in the stock market; 184 of them recorded gains and 211 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 43 companies remained unchanged. The three top trading companies were WoldCall Telecom with 87,808,556 shares at Rs1.38 per share, Pervez Ahmed Company with 75,919,967 shares at Rs2.03 per share and Kohinoor Spinning with 63,753,533 shares at Rs8.41 per share. Unilever Pakistan Foods Limited witnessed a maximum increase of Rs102.50 per share price, closing at Rs17,542.50, whereas the runner-up was Ismail Industries Limited with a Rs93.97 rise in its per share price to Rs1,700.00. Hoechst Pakistan Limited witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs49.00 per share closing at Rs1,951.00 followed by Dynea Pakistan Limited with Rs26.02 decline to close at Rs234.22.