Saturday, September 14, 2024
PTI Leader Zartaj Gul Alleges Kidnapping of Saadullah Baloch's Family

Web Desk
4:52 PM | September 14, 2024
National

PTI leader Zartaj Gul has alleged that family members of party member Saadullah Baloch have been kidnapped to pressure him into supporting an "unconstitutional amendment." She further claimed that Aurangzeb Khan Khichi has been missing for three days, accusing the PML-N of using every tactic to push through the amendment.

Zartaj Gul vowed to resist the legislation, while PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan stated that no party member will vote under duress, emphasizing that such actions would be unacceptable in court.

SIC's Hamid Raza also voiced concerns, warning that any PTI member aligning with the government would be violating party rules.

