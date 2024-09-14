Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif orders plan for pink salt export

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has directed authorities to develop a comprehensive plan to advance the export of pink salt.

In a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Sharif, proposals for generating revenue from pink salt were reviewed. The meeting also discussed incorporating modern technology for mineral extraction in Punjab.

The Chief Minister ordered a ban on the export of raw pink salt and emphasized the need to ensure the safety of mining workers. She asserted that the country's precious reserves should not be sold at low prices, describing pink salt as a valuable treasure for Pakistan.

Provincial Minister for Information and Culture Azma Zahid Bukhari, Chief Secretary Zahid Akhtarzaman, Principal Secretary Sajid Zafar Dal, and Secretary Minerals Babar Aman Babar were present at the meeting.

Earlier, Pakistan and the American firm Miracle Saltworks Collective Incorporation signed an agreement in Islamabad to enhance the value addition of Himalayan Pink Salt and boost its export. The then caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar highlighted the agreement as a significant milestone for the nation's investment climate, noting that the $200 million investment reflects strong confidence in Pakistan's economic policies and investment-friendly environment.