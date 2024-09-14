Punjab government announces reduction in court fees

The Punjab government has announced a reduction in court fees, following the approval of Punjab Governor Sardar Saleem Haider. The Punjab Board of Revenue has issued a notification outlining the new fee structure.

Under the revised structure, the fee for a certified copy of orders or judgments is set at 100 rupees for civil court and 500 rupees for the High Court. Review petitions under the Punjab Tenancy Act 1887 or CPC Section 15 in the High Court will also require a fee of 500 rupees.

Additionally, the fee for cases valued under 10,000 rupees in customs, excise, land revenue, and civil courts has been reduced to 10 rupees, down from 500 rupees.