Saturday, September 14, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Rally condemns closure of Angoor Adda Gate

OUR STAFF REPORT
September 14, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Peshawar

South waziristan   -  A large protest rally was held in Wana, the district headquarters of South Waziristan, on Friday to condemn the ongoing closure of Angoor Adda Gate.

The rally was organized by various political parties and saw significant participation, including tribal elders, political leaders, and people from different backgrounds. Keynote speakers included Khial Muhammad, president of the Pashtunkhwa National Awami Party (PkNAP), Asadullah, general secretary of Jamaat-e-Islami, Imran Mukhlis, general secretary of Pakistan People’s Party, Usman Khan, local leader of Pashtun Tahafuz Movement, Haroon from Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, Saifur Rehman, president of the Wana Chamber of Commerce and Industry, and Dr Abdul Qadeer, a notable figure from the border area.

The speakers highlighted the sacrifices made by the people of South Waziristan for Pakistan’s sovereignty, with Khial Muhammad stating, “The people of this region have always stood at the forefront, defending the country at critical junctures.” He added that despite their pivotal role, the state continues to economically oppress them. The closure of Angoor Adda Gate for the past 11 months was a major focus of the protest.

ANF recovers 419 kg drugs in 10 operations

Asadullah emphasized that the gate is a primary source of livelihood for the region, and its prolonged closure has caused severe economic hardship, pushing people to consider migration. He warned that this could affect the nation’s defense and security.  

Usman Khan claimed that foreign powers are attempting to reignite conflict in the area, fueling discord between the tribes and the state.  

Dr Abdul Qadeer clarified that while the protesters do not oppose visa and passport regulations, they reject their enforcement on the Ahmadzai Wazir tribe, who have deep-rooted ties with Pakistan. He urged the government to address the concerns of these tribes, whose loyalty has spanned centuries.

Tags:

OUR STAFF REPORT

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-09-14/Lahore/epaper_img_1726284898.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024