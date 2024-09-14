Rally condemns closure of Angoor Adda Gate

South waziristan - A large protest rally was held in Wana, the district headquarters of South Waziristan, on Friday to condemn the ongoing closure of Angoor Adda Gate.

The rally was organized by various political parties and saw significant participation, including tribal elders, political leaders, and people from different backgrounds. Keynote speakers included Khial Muhammad, president of the Pashtunkhwa National Awami Party (PkNAP), Asadullah, general secretary of Jamaat-e-Islami, Imran Mukhlis, general secretary of Pakistan People’s Party, Usman Khan, local leader of Pashtun Tahafuz Movement, Haroon from Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, Saifur Rehman, president of the Wana Chamber of Commerce and Industry, and Dr Abdul Qadeer, a notable figure from the border area.

The speakers highlighted the sacrifices made by the people of South Waziristan for Pakistan’s sovereignty, with Khial Muhammad stating, “The people of this region have always stood at the forefront, defending the country at critical junctures.” He added that despite their pivotal role, the state continues to economically oppress them. The closure of Angoor Adda Gate for the past 11 months was a major focus of the protest.

Asadullah emphasized that the gate is a primary source of livelihood for the region, and its prolonged closure has caused severe economic hardship, pushing people to consider migration. He warned that this could affect the nation’s defense and security.

Usman Khan claimed that foreign powers are attempting to reignite conflict in the area, fueling discord between the tribes and the state.

Dr Abdul Qadeer clarified that while the protesters do not oppose visa and passport regulations, they reject their enforcement on the Ahmadzai Wazir tribe, who have deep-rooted ties with Pakistan. He urged the government to address the concerns of these tribes, whose loyalty has spanned centuries.