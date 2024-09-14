Reining in Israel’s Settlers: Beyond Lip Service

The recent U.S. sanctions against extremist Israeli settlers in the West Bank may appear to be a significant step in addressing violence against Palestinians, but these measures fall short of what is needed to tackle the systemic issues plaguing the region. The Biden administration’s narrow focus on one organisation and individual raises doubts about its commitment to justice and human rights in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

With the 2024 U.S. elections approaching, the timing of these sanctions seems more politically motivated than genuinely concerned with settler violence. For years, Washington has turned a blind eye to Israeli settler atrocities, many of which are backed by the Israeli government. This recent move feels more like a symbolic gesture to placate critics than a true confrontation of the problem.

The settlers targeted by these sanctions represent only a fraction of the issue. Organisations like Hashomer Yosh, supported by Benjamin Netanyahu’s coalition, have played a central role in the violent expropriation of Palestinian land. The U.S. sanctions do not address the complicity of the Israeli state in these acts.

Similarly, individuals like Yitzhak Levi Filant, a security coordinator at the Yitzhar settlement, are not acting independently. Their actions are part of a broader pattern of state-sanctioned violence against Palestinians. Netanyahu’s condemnation of the U.S. sanctions reveals the deep integration of these settlers within the Israeli state apparatus. By focusing only on low-level actors, the U.S. avoids addressing the systemic violence underpinning the conflict.

If the U.S. is serious about curbing settler violence and promoting peace, it must go beyond these token measures. It must be willing to challenge the Israeli government directly, scrutinising military aid and diplomatic support that violate international law. Moreover, advocating for greater accountability through international mechanisms like the International Criminal Court is necessary to ensure justice.

The current U.S. approach ignores the root causes of violence: the systemic oppression of Palestinians supported by the Israeli state. This half-hearted response risks perpetuating a cycle of violence that destabilises the region. The U.S. must adopt a more comprehensive and principled stance if it hopes to play a meaningful role as a peace broker.

The timing of these sanctions, so close to the U.S. elections, raises concerns about their true intent. Is this a genuine attempt to address the violence or merely a gesture to appease critics? The U.S. must move beyond empty promises and take real, decisive action to confront both settlers and the Israeli state. Only then can there be hope for a just and lasting resolution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

MAJID BURFAT,

Karachi.