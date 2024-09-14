Ronaldo creates history as first to reach 1 billion social media followers

LISBON - Star Portuguese footballer Cristiano Ronaldo created history as he became the first-ever individual to reach a combined one billion followers across all social media platforms. The 39-year-old striker took to social media and shared the achievement with his fans while thanking them for their love and support. “We’ve made history 1 billion followers! This is more than just a number – it’s a testament to our shared passion, drive, and love for the game and beyond,” Ronaldo posted. “From the streets of Madeira to the biggest stages in the world, I’ve always played for my family and for you, and now 1 billion of us stand together. “You’ve been with me every step of the way, through all the highs and the lows. This journey is our journey, and together, we’ve shown that there are no limits to what we can achieve. “Thank you for believing in me, for your support, and for being part of my life. The best is yet to come, and we’ll keep pushing, winning, and making history together.”

As of this writing, Cristiano Ronaldo has 639 million followers on Instagram, 170 million on Facebook, 113 million on X(formally Twitter), and 60.6 million on his recently launched YouTube channel titled “UR • Cristiano.” He also has another 9 million on the Chinese network Weibo and has a presence on Kuaishou.