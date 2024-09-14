Rs290m allocated for Agriculture Mall construction

SARGODHA - The Punjab government has allocated Rs. 290 million for construction of a modern agriculture mall on an 8-acre land in Sargodha. According to a press release issued here, the state-of-the-art facility, would be completed in nine months near Risala No 5.

Director General Agriculture Extension Chaudhry Abdul Hameed, along with Director Agriculture Shahid Hussain, Sub-Engineers Muhammad Nadeem and Abdul Jabbar, inspected the construction site. The DG Agriculture said that the mall would provide farmers with all necessary facilities under one roof. In addition to Sargodha, four other districts would also have similar agriculture malls.

The Sargodha project, funded with Rs 290 million, aims to address many challenges, faced by local farmers, he added. Director Agriculture Shahid Hussain highlighted that the mall would offer a one-window operation for provision of fertilisers, seeds, agricultural medicines, and equipment. The foundation-stone of the building would be laid by Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, along with the provincial minister for Agriculture and commissioner of Sargodha soon, he added.

BISE Sargodha’s 2nd annual inter exams schedule

The Board of Intermediate & Secondary Education (BISE) Sargodha released its schedule for the second annual intermediate examination 2024, here on Friday.

The exam would start on October 17, 2024 whereas candidates could get admission forms online or from the board office at 49 Tale Sargodha.

Students could submit admission forms with single fee from Sept 5, to Sept 18, 2024. Admission forms would be accepted with double fee from Sept 19 to Sept 23, 204. Also admission forms could be submitted with triple fee from Sept 27 to Oct 3, 2024.

The admission fee for appearing in the inter exams part-I for regular students with single fee would be Rs. 2010, whereas private candidates will have to pay Rs. 2060.

Admission fee for Part -2 regular candidates will be Rs. 2010, whereas private candidates would pay Rs. 2060. Those appearing in both exams, part-I and part-II composite would pay Rs. 3010 within given time-frame.