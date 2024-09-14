Rupee gains 28 paisa against dollar

ISLAMABAD - Pakistani rupee on Friday appreciated by 10 paisa against the US dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs278.16 against the previous day’s closing of Rs278.44. However, according to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of the dollar in the open market stood at Rs279.00 and Rs280.85, respectively. The price of Euro increased by Rs2.06 to close at Rs308.52 against the last day’s closing of Rs306.46, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP). The Japanese yen increased by 02 paisa and closed at Rs1.97, whereas an increase of Rs2.84 was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which traded at Rs365.77 as compared to the last day’s closing of Rs362.93. The exchange rates of the Emirates Dirham and Saudi Riyal decreased by 07 paisa and 08 paisa to close at Rs75.73 and Rs74.11, respectively.