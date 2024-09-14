Saturday, September 14, 2024
SC rejects ECP's plea, orders immediate implementation of reserved seats verdict

Web Desk
8:21 PM | September 14, 2024
In a significant ruling, the Supreme Court of Pakistan has dismissed the Election Commission of Pakistan's (ECP) plea for clarification on the reserved seats decision, terming it a tactic to delay the process. The court emphasized that the ECP must enforce the initial verdict "in letter and spirit" to avoid consequences.

The detailed four-page judgment, authored by Justice Mansoor Ali Shah, came in response to the ECP's petition. The original July 12 ruling, delivered by a 13-judge full bench, declared that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) was entitled to reserved seats for women and non-Muslims in both the National and provincial assemblies. The court's majority decision (8-5) further labeled the ECP's handling of the reserved seats as unconstitutional.

The ruling was a significant blow to the ruling coalition, positioning PTI as the largest party in both houses of parliament. Despite the party being denied its symbol, the bat, the court reaffirmed PTI's legitimacy as a parliamentary party.

"Seeking clarification on the reserved seats ruling is obstructing the implementation of the judicial order," stated the apex court in its judgment, a critical step in ensuring electoral fairness.

