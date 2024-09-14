SCO establishes first state-of-the-art software technology park in Azad Kashmir

The Special Communication Organization (SCO) has launched its first state-of-the-art software technology park in Bagh, Azad Kashmir. The park was inaugurated by Corps Commander Gujranwala, Lieutenant General Imdad Hussain Shah.

During the inauguration, Lt. Gen. Imdad highlighted the development potential in Azad Kashmir, emphasizing the Army's continued role in fostering growth in the region.

The SCO has already established 49 software technology parks across Azad Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan, aiming to boost technological advancement and digital infrastructure in the area.