The recent progress made at the SCO ministers’ meeting is a positive sign for international cooperation, with the organisation showing its potential to become an influential force in global trade. As Pakistan prepares to host the SCO summit in October, its leadership role in the organisation is commendable. This is a significant opportunity for Pakistan to strengthen its international standing and foster deeper economic ties with member nations.

The relevance of organisations like the SCO and BRICS cannot be overstated, especially in the shifting global landscape where reliance on Western economies is no longer the only viable route to success. While the West continues to wield considerable influence, it is encouraging to see countries like Pakistan exploring alternative economic opportunities that can offer resilience and independence from Western-centric trade dynamics. The SCO provides a platform for nations to reduce their dependency on Western interests and create stronger regional ties.

As for India’s possible absence, Pakistan must proceed with its efforts to make the upcoming summit a success, regardless of Modi’s participation. Should India choose to further distance itself from the Asian bloc, it will only serve to isolate the country from a growing regional powerhouse. Pakistan, meanwhile, should focus on bolstering cooperation with other member states, showing that it is a reliable and forward-thinking leader in this rapidly changing global environment.

The upcoming summit is a chance for Pakistan to solidify its role in shaping the future of regional cooperation. As global dynamics evolve, this is precisely the type of platform that will help ensure Pakistan’s economic and strategic growth in the years to come.