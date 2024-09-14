Saturday, September 14, 2024
SECP extends Companies Regularisation Scheme

APP
September 14, 2024
ISLAMABAD  -  The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) has to extend the Companies Regularisation Scheme by one month. The scheme will now be effective until October 15, 2024, providing defaulting companies with the opportunity to regularise their overdue filings without incurring late charges or penalties. To further streamline the process and enhance efficiency, exclusively online filings will be accepted during the extension period, according to a press release. Companies can submit their overdue documents by simply paying the regular filing fees, thus benefiting from this opportunity to regularize their status with SECP at minimal cost. SECP encourages all defaulting companies to take full advantage of this extension and ensure compliance with relevant statutory requirements, it added.

