Shazia Marri blasts Ali Amin Gandapur, calls him 'Mentally Unstable'

In a heated press conference in Islamabad on Saturday, senior Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader criticized Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur, labeling him as "mentally unstable."

Marri accused Gandapur of using foul language against journalists and condemned his appointment as chief minister, claiming it was detrimental to the people of KP. She warned that Gandapur's actions risked replicating the turmoil witnessed on May 9.

Marri also criticized Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan for endorsing Gandapur’s statements rather than opposing them, alleging that Khan’s actions have only spread unrest in the country.

Addressing the overall situation in KP, Marri expressed concern over the deteriorating conditions, hinting that it could potentially lead to governor rule. She further suggested that Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari had proposed to keep Gandapur in Afghanistan as a solution to the crisis.