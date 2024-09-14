Saturday, September 14, 2024
Sindh assembly forms special committee to review KE license suspension proposal

September 14, 2024
KARACHI   -   The Sindh Assembly has established a special committee to examine the proposal for suspending K-Electric’s license. The resolution, introduced by independent member Sajjad Somro, who is supported by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), has led to the formation of this committee.

The committee will not only review K-Electric’s performance but will also assess the operations of HESCO and SEPCO. It will consist of 11 members, including Opposition Leader Ali Khurshidi, and will be chaired by Fayyaz Butt.

