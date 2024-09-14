Sindh government raises concern over removal of Mohenjo Daro from currency note

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has instructed the finalization of the E-Vehicles policy by November following consultations with all federating units and stakeholders.

In a meeting held in Islamabad, the Prime Minister directed the presentation of a comprehensive financial model and the enhancement of licensing regulations for electric vehicle manufacturing in Pakistan.

Shehbaz Sharif emphasized that promoting electric vehicles is a priority for the government, as these vehicles will help save valuable foreign exchange by reducing petrol and diesel imports and will be environmentally friendly.

He also announced a new initiative to provide E-motorbikes to outstanding students of government schools, modeled after the successful laptop scheme. Additionally, the Prime Minister tasked the Capital Development Authority (CDA) with preparing a plan for electric-powered public transport in Islamabad.

The meeting revealed that since 2022, 49 licenses have been issued for the production of two- and three-wheeled electric vehicles, with 25 factories already operational. It was also announced that the first license for domestic production of four-wheeled electric vehicles was issued in September, with the first locally manufactured electric car expected to hit the market by December.

Plans for setting up recharging stations for electric vehicles across the country were also discussed, with priority given to their development.