Saturday, September 14, 2024
SNGPL disconnects 59 more meters

September 14, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Lahore

LAHORE -  The Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) has disconnected 59 more connections during its ongoing crackdown on gas pilferers in Punjab, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and Islamabad, besides imposing Rs 1.8 million fine.  According to a spokesman for the company, regional teams disconnected 12 connections in Lahore and Faisalabad, while 30 connections were disconnected in Sahiwal, Bahawalpur and Multan, collectively. In Sheikhupura and Gujranwala, teams disconnected four meters and 13 connections were canceled in Rawalpindi and Mardan.

