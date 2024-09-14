Solar Panels Generation Projects

This letter refers to a news report that 100 rural schools in Islamabad will be solarized under a new government project. The government acknowledges that Pakistan’s electricity production capacity is more than double its usage, which has stagnated at around 20,000 MW.

Yet, the government continues to announce the installation of solar panels in schools and government buildings. Does the government not understand the issue, or is it deliberately increasing production capacity at additional expense, simply to create more procurement contracts for solar panels? Won’t these new solar panels reduce electricity usage even further, worsening the problem the government claims to be addressing?

M. BASEER KHAN P.ENGR,

Peshawar.