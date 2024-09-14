South Africa women’s cricket team arrives for T20I series

LAHORE - The South Africa women’s cricket team arrived in Pakistan on Friday to play a three-match T20I series against the home side, marking a crucial preparation ahead of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2024.

The South African squad landed at Allama Iqbal International Airport in Lahore and then traveled by road to Multan, where the series will take place. Upon their arrival at a local hotel in Multan, the visitors were greeted with a warm, traditional welcome, showcasing the rich cultural hospitality of Pakistan.

While the South African team rested on Friday, the Pakistan women’s cricket team held a training session at the Inzamam-ul-Haq Cricket Academy at 3:30 PM. This series is particularly significant for both teams as it will serve as a key part of their preparations for the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup, set to take place from October 3 to 20 in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

To ensure maximum exposure for women’s cricket, all three T20I matches will be broadcast live. The matches scheduled for September 16 and 18 will begin at 7:00 PM, while the final match on September 20 will have a morning start at 10:00 AM. Following the series, the South African team will depart for the UAE on September 21, with Pakistan set to follow on September 23.

In the upcoming T20 World Cup, Pakistan has been placed in Group A, alongside Australia, India, New Zealand, and Sri Lanka. Meanwhile, South Africa is in Group B, competing against Bangladesh, England, Scotland, and the West Indies.

PAKISTAN WOMEN’S SQUAD

Fatima Sana (c), Aliya Riaz, Diana Baig, Gull Feroza, Iram Javed, Muneeba Ali (wk), Nashra Sandhu, Nida Dar, Omaima Sohail, Sadaf Shamas, Sadia Iqbal (subject to fitness), Sidra Amin, Syeda Aroob Shah, Tasmia Rubab, Tuba Hassan.