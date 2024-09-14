Saturday, September 14, 2024
Spain hosts high-level meeting on Israel-Palestine two-state solution

News Desk
September 14, 2024
Newspaper, International

Madrid   -  Hosted in Madrid, Arab, Turkish, and European officials discussed a two-state solution for Israel-Palestine and urgent humanitarian aid for Gaza.

Spain’s Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares said that his country is “supporting” all ceasefire efforts by Qatar, Egypt and the United States to end the ongoing violence in Gaza.

Albares’s comments came after the Spanish government held a meeting with the Arab-Islamic contact group and European officials to discuss a two-state solution for the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.  The meeting, hosted by Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez at the Moncloa Palace, brought together the Foreign Ministers of Palestine, Saudi Arabia, Slovenia, Norway, Turkey, and Egypt.

The Secretary-General of the Arab League, the Minister of State for Qatar, and EU Foreign Policy Chief Josep Borrell were also present. Speaking to journalists, Albares emphasised that the contact group is currently “united in implementing the two-state solution.” “The states gathered here formed a group that is not limited by geography, but united by a common goal to push for collective action by the international community,” he said.

He also called for the release of Israeli hostages and stressed the urgent need for “massive, immediate, and unimpeded entry of humanitarian aid” into the Gaza Strip.

Spain, along with Norway and Ireland formally recognised a Palestinian state in May, a decision that sparked a strong reaction from Israel.

News Desk

