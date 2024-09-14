Special funds for disabled persons in budget demanded

Mohmand - The president of Special Persons of Bajaur district, Bakhtawar Jan, along with others, has demanded the government allocate special funds in the annual budget for the disabled community.

During a press conference at the Mohmand Press Club, Bakhtawar Jan expressed concerns about the lack of support for disabled persons. He shared that despite raising their voices on multiple platforms, their needs remain unaddressed. He mentioned that he and several others spent hours at the Chief Minister’s House gate in an attempt to meet the CM and highlight their concerns but were unsuccessful.

Bakhtawar Jan announced that on October 1, disabled persons from the tribal districts would hold a dharna in front of the Chief Minister’s House at 4 PM to demand solutions to their problems. He urged all special persons to participate, pointing out that even basic necessities like wheelchairs are not available in the merged districts.

He stated that there are 14,900 registered disabled persons in Bajaur district alone. Bakhtawar Jan also highlighted that despite former PM Imran Khan’s announcement of a Rs. 2,000 monthly stipend for the disabled, the funds have not been received. Similarly, a Rs. 7,500 stipend announced by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government remains unpaid. He compared this with the Punjab government’s Rs. 10,500 stipend, which he praised as a positive step.

Bakhtawar Jan further revealed that 70% of disabilities in the merged districts are a result of terrorism. He urged the government to implement the 2017 Laws and allocate special funds in the budget. He also called for more projects for disabled women, particularly addressing issues related to facilities such as bathrooms and mobility, and demanded a special job quota for disabled persons.