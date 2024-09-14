SPI witnesses nominal increase of 0.01pc

ISLAMABAD - The weekly inflation, measured by the Sensitive Price Indicator (SPI), witnessed a nominal increase of 0.01 percent for the combined consumption groups during the week ended on September 12, the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) reported on Friday. According to the PBS data, the SPI for the week under review in the above-mentioned group was recorded at 319.28 points as compared to 319.24 points during the past week. As compared to the corresponding week of last year, the SPI for the combined consumption group in the week under review witnessed an increase of 14.36 percent. The weekly SPI with the base year 2015-16 =100 covers 17 urban centres and 51 essential items for all expenditure groups. Likewise, SPI for the lowest consumption group of up to Rs17,732 witnessed increase of 0.58 percent and went up to 312.14 points from last week’s 310.35 points. The SPI for consumption groups of Rs17,732 to 22,888 and Rs22,889-29,517 increased by 0.69 percent and 0.05 percent, whereas for consumptions groups from Rs29,518-44,175 and above Rs44,175, it decreased by 0.12 percent and 0.30 percent, respectively. During the week, out of 51 items, prices of 15 (29.41 percent) items increased, 14 (27.45 percent) items decreased and 22 (43.14 percent) items remained stable. The items, which recorded major decrease in their average prices on a week-on-week basis included bananas (6.04 percent), pulse mash (1.33 percent), wheat flour (0.97 percent), LPG (0.96 percent), eggs (0.91 percent), potatoes (0.80 percent), pulse masoor (0.59 percent), pulse moong (0.58 percent), onions (0.44 percent) and washing soap (0.22 percent).

The commodities which recorded major increase in their average prices on week-on-week basis included tomatoes (6.62 percent), electricity charges for q1 (4.13 percent), chicken (3.77 percent), pulse gram (2.43 percent), garlic (2.24 percent), beef (1.13 percent), mutton (0.71 percent), milk fresh (0.11 percent), curd (0.10 percent), georgette (0.06 percent) and shirting (0.04 percent).

On-year basis, the commodities that witnessed decrease included wheat flour (38.54 percent), chilies powder (20.00 percent), diesel (15.64 percent), petrol (15.03 percent), sugar (13.98 percent), electricity charges for q1 (13.47 percent), cooking oil 5 litre (10.90 percent), rice basmati broken (9.99 percent), gur (8.79 percent), pulse masoor (8.13 percent) vegetable ghee 2.5-kg (6.72 percent) and LPG (1.46 percent).

The commodities which recorded an increase in their average prices on year-on-year basis included gas charges for Q1 (570.00 percent), onions (88.26 percent), pulse gram (55.76 percent), powered milk (25.72 percent), beef (25.28 percent), shirting (21.45 percent), chicken (20.10 percent), garlic (19.50 percent), pulse moong (17.05 percent), salt powder (15.94 percent), georgette (13.21 percent) and energy saver (12.87 percent).