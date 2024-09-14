Saturday, September 14, 2024
Suleman stars in All Pakistan Karate Championship, set to feature in Dragon Cup in Japan

Staff Reporter
September 14, 2024
LAHORE   -  Suleman Bilal has earned a significant achievement by securing first place in the -50 kg weight category at the All Pakistan Kyokushin Kai Karate Championship, held at NCAS Academy (Dojo) on Shalimar Link Road, Lahore, saw participation from 28 fighters across various weight categories.Suleman’s victory not only brought pride to his dojo but also earned him a prestigious spot to represent Pakistan at the upcoming 28th Dragon Cup International Karate Friendship in Kagoshima, Japan. The international event is scheduled for November 17, 2024, where Suleman will compete among elite karate fighters from across the globe.The championship in Lahore featured fierce competition, with Rafay from Jehlam securing second position and Bilal Haider from Lahore’s Headquarter Branch finishing third in their respective weight categories. However, it was Suleman Bilal’s standout performance that captured the spotlight. Suleman will be accompanied by his chief coach and Pakistan’s representative for the World Kyokushin Kai Karate Organization, Akhtar Ali Shihan, in Japan. His selection to the international event is a moment of pride for the nation and marks a significant milestone in his karate journey.

PM orders strict precautions to prevent Monkeypox

Staff Reporter

