Tahira Yasub becomes first woman AIG in GB

GILGIT - Tahira Yasub from Gilgit-Baltistan has become the first woman to achieve the rank of AIG (Additional Inspector General). The rank was conferred upon her by Chief Minister of Gilgit-Baltistan Haji Gulbar Khan during an event held at the Police Training School, GB. Previously, Tahira Yasub was the first woman from Gilgit-Baltistan to hold the positions of DSP (Deputy Superintendent of Police) and SSP (Senior Superintendent of Police).

AIG Tahira joined the GB police at a time when women in the region were looked down upon for wearing the police uniform. In a conversation with the media, she shared that there were times when she considered leaving the police force, but the support of her parents helped her reach this position. She further added that today, the Police Department has all facilities and opportunities for women that were once considered a distant dream.

Tahira Yasub’s accomplishment is a significant breakthrough for gender equality and women’s empowerment in Gilgit-Baltistan. Her journey highlights the importance of inclusivity in traditionally male-dominated fields, such as law enforcement, where women have long faced societal barriers. Her story not only inspires young women to pursue their ambitions but also reinforces the critical role of gender equality in building a more just and inclusive society.