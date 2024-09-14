Training workshops held to mark World First Aid Week

FAISALABAD - The Punjab Emergency Services (PES), commonly known as Rescue-1122, Faisalabad organised a training workshop in various colleges and universities to mark the World First Aid Week, here on Friday. According to the official sources, Rescue and Safety Officers delivered lectures during the workshops. District Emergency Officer Zafar Iqbal said that the aim of first aid was to highlight the importance of first aid among the public and impart them training so that they could save the lives of the people during any emergency. He said that Rescue 1122 Faisalabad has saved 100,502 injured people by providing first aid to victims on the spot. A trained person can be helpful in saving the lives of the victims in case of any emergency, he said. Emergency Officer Engr Tariq Mehmood said that it is the responsibility of the society that every person should get first aid training.