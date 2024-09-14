UK dismisses ‘baseless’ Russia spying claims

London - The British government on Friday rejected out of hand that six of its diplomats in Moscow were spies, calling the Russian accusations “completely baseless”. The FSB security service said the diplomats’ accreditation had been withdrawn for suspected espionage and “threatening Russia’s security”. But the foreign ministry in London indicated that it was a tit-for-tat measure after Western moves against “Russian state-directed activity across Europe and in the UK”.

“We are unapologetic about protecting our national interests,” a statement read.

The six diplomats have already left Russia and been replaced. Relations between London and Moscow have been at rock bottom for years after two high-profile poisonings of Russian dissidents on UK soil and claims of hacking and political interference. Britain is one of Ukraine’s biggest supporters militarily in the war sparked by Russia’s full-scale invasion in February 2022.

Ukraine currently wants UK and US approval to use its long-range missiles to hit targets inside Russia, which President Vladimir Putin has warned would bring NATO into direct conflict with Moscow. The Foreign Commonwealth and Development Office said it was “unapologetic” about protecting British national interests. In May, London announced it was expelling the Russian defence attache for spying, and removed diplomatic premises status from several Russian properties.

It also imposed a five-year limit on Russian diplomats’ postings, which led to a number leaving the UK.

James Cleverly, then foreign secretary under the previous Conservative government, said the move followed “a pattern of malign activity” by Russia.