UN silence on Israeli aggression criticised

Mardan - The Director of Friends of Palestine, Bilal Ahmad Mustafa, has said that the silence of the United Nations on Israeli aggression and brutality in Palestine is shameful.

“Israel is openly flouting international laws, but the United Nations remains unresponsive, while the role of Islamic countries is limited to issuing statements of condemnation,” he added. He expressed these views during a meet-the-press program at Mardan Press Club, attended by Muhammad Al-Qad of Gaza Al-Jazeera News, Muhammad Zahir Shah, Media Cell in-charge of Friends of Palestine, and Jamaat-e-Islami leaders.

Bilal Ahmad Mustafa emphasized that the two-state solution is not acceptable to Palestinians, stating that Israel is not a legitimate state but an occupying Zionist power. He argued that Israeli forces have inflicted immense cruelty on innocent Palestinians, while the United Nations continues to remain a silent spectator.

He also criticized the world media for accusing Hamas of killing Israeli civilians, stating that approximately 170 journalists have been martyred and 70 imprisoned over the past eleven months due to their reporting on Israeli aggression. He emphasized the responsibility of journalists to bring these atrocities to light, ensuring that the world remains aware of the truth. Mustafa concluded that the Palestinian people will continue their fight for their rights, regardless of the circumstances.