UoP activities disrupted by employees’ strike

Peshawar - Academic and administrative activities at the University of Peshawar were disrupted due to a strike by employees. The strike was triggered by an incident involving rickshaw and handcart owners who allegedly vandalised university offices and reclaimed their vehicles, which had been confiscated by the university administration.

A university spokesman alleged that campus police were complicit in the actions of the assailants. In response, Vice-Chancellor Qazi Mohammad Naeem formally addressed a letter to the Inspector General of Police, filing a complaint about the campus police’s ineffective response. The letter detailed how the police failed to act despite repeated calls from the university administration during the attack. During the protest, university employees criticised the campus police, accusing them of failing to protect lives and property on campus. The administration is now seeking to press terrorism charges against the attackers.

The spokesman further claimed that hundreds of individuals stormed the Khyber House, which houses the director of administration’s offices.

They broke the gate, ransacked the premises, took staff members hostage, and retrieved their confiscated vehicles.