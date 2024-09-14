Usman Khan's century, Hasnain's five-fer power Panthers to 50-run win in Champions Cup

Lake City Panthers defeated Dolphins by 50 runs, highlighted by Usman Khan’s maiden List-A century and a five-wicket haul by Muhammad Hasnain, in the third match of the Bahria Town Champions One-Day Cup at Iqbal Stadium Faisalabad on Saturday.

Panthers’ captain Shadab Khan won the toss and opted to bat first. The team was bowled out for 328 runs in 49.4 overs. This marks the third consecutive match in the tournament where the team batting first has scored over 300 runs. In response, the Dolphins were bowled out for 278 runs in 47 overs.

During Panthers’ innings, Mir Hamza made early breakthroughs by dismissing both openers, Saim Ayub (6) and Abdul Wahid Bangalzai (5). However, and Umar Siddiq stabilized the innings, adding 70 runs for the third wicket partnership. Umar Siddiq scored 30 runs, including 3 fours and a six, before being dismissed.

played a brilliant knock, scoring 111 runs off 11 fours and 3 sixes. This was his first century in List-A cricket, surpassing his previous best of 87, which he made for Pakistan Shaheens against Bangladesh A last month in Islamabad. Usman shared a 103-run partnership for the fifth wicket with Haider Ali, who scored 63 runs, including 5 fours and 3 sixes. Usman also added 61 runs for the sixth wicket with captain Shadab Khan, who scored 65 runs, hitting 5 fours and 2 sixes. Usman Qadir was the pick of the bowlers for Dolphins, taking 3 wickets for 63 runs. Mir Hamza and Abbas Afridi each claimed two wickets.

In Dolphins’ innings, Sahibzada Farhan and Muhammad Huraira put up a 68-run opening stand. Sahibzada scored 52 runs, while Huraira made 39 runs, hitting 3 sixes and 3 fours before getting out. Dolphins lost five wickets for 166 runs, but Qasim Akram and Faheem Ashraf provided resistance, adding 78 runs for the sixth wicket. Qasim Akram scored 65 runs before being dismissed by Muhammad Hasnain, who also took the wicket of Faheem Ashraf (41) to complete his five-wicket haul.

Hasnain finished with figures of 5 for 74, while Usama Mir and Mubasir Khan took two wickets each. The fourth match of the tournament will be played on Sunday between UMT Markhors and Allied Bank Stallions.

SCORES IN BRIEF: PANTHERS 328 all out in 49.4 overs (Usman Khan 111, Shadab Khan 65, Haider Ali 63; Usman Qadir 3/63) beat DOLPHINS 278 all out in 47 overs (Qasim Akram 65, Sahibzada Farhan 52; Muhammad Hasnain 5/74) by 50 runs.