Usman Khan, Shadab shine as Panthers post mammoth 328 in Champions Cup

Wicketkeeper-batter Usman Khan’s scintillating century helped the Panthers post a formidable 328 against the Dolphins in the third match of the Champions One-Day Cup at Iqbal Stadium on Saturday.

The Panthers had a shaky start after being put in to bat, losing both openers, Saim Ayub (6) and Abdul Bangalzai (5), in the first five overs, leaving them struggling at 19/2. The early setbacks set the tone for a challenging start, but Usman Khan and Umar Siddiq responded with a steadying partnership.

Usman Khan anchored the innings after the early collapse, partnering with Umar Siddiq to add 70 runs for the third wicket. Siddiq played a composed knock of 30 off 39 balls, including three boundaries and a six, before being run out in the 18th over. His dismissal put the Panthers under pressure once again. The team suffered another blow when Mubasir Khan (5) was dismissed in the 22nd over, with just 105 runs on the board.

However, Usman found a strong ally in Haider Ali, and the duo put the innings back on track. Haider Ali, in a more aggressive role, smashed a rapid 63 off 46 balls, laced with five boundaries and three towering sixes. Their 103-run stand for the fifth wicket brought stability and momentum to the Panthers' innings. Haider's entertaining innings was cut short in the 35th over when Abbas Afridi bowled him, but his contribution significantly bolstered the total.

Usman Khan continued to dominate, showing great resilience and skill as he crafted his innings to reach his century off 97 deliveries. His crucial knock of 111 came from 110 balls, featuring 11 boundaries and three sixes. His brilliant innings ended in the 43rd over, but by then, the Panthers were well on their way to setting a massive target.

Shadab Khan further compounded the Dolphins' woes, contributing with a blistering half-century. He played a pivotal role in the final stages of the innings, scoring 65 off 45 balls, including five boundaries and two sixes. His quickfire knock, combined with Usman's century, helped the Panthers finish strong. Shadab remained at the crease until the final over, ensuring the team capitalized on the platform set by the earlier partnerships.

On the bowling front, Usman Qadir stood out for the Dolphins, claiming 3 wickets, while Abbas Afridi and Mir Hamza each picked up two wickets. Faheem Ashraf managed to grab a single wicket. Despite their efforts, the Dolphins’ bowlers struggled to contain the Panthers’ middle-order resurgence.

SCORES IN BRIEF: PANTHERS 328/7 in 50 overs (Usman Khan 111, Haider Ali 63, Shadab Khan 65*; Usman Qadir 3/62, Abbas Afridi 2/56) vs DOLPHINS.