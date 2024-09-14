Australia’s recent decision to strip medals from its special forces involved in may seem like a step in the right direction, but it hardly suffices. The horrors committed by these soldiers are well-documented. Innocent civilians were executed, villages were destroyed, and the most basic principles of humanity were violated. Stripping a soldier of medals is not justice; it is an insult to the very idea of accountability.

The world watched in horror as videos surfaced showing Australian soldiers killing for sport. Yet, instead of being brought to justice and tried in courts, these criminals are allowed to remain anonymous, their identities shielded, and the repercussions limited to symbolic gestures. Countries that proclaim adherence to the rule of law should not be content with simply removing honours. The individuals responsible for these atrocities must be tried, convicted, and imprisoned. Anything less undermines the global fight for justice and human rights. It is especially troubling that the international community, including Western powers, remains largely silent on this matter. The lack of reaction from influential nations sends a dangerous message: committed by certain countries are exempt from proper consequences. This is a slippery slope that only emboldens future violators, particularly in regions where systemic human rights abuses continue unchecked.

By allowing these war criminals to escape with their anonymity intact, Australia is effectively saying that some lives are worth less, some crimes are not worth punishing, and some perpetrators are above the law. It is imperative that this policy of leniency ends, and justice is served—not just for the victims, but for the world to maintain any semblance of moral integrity.