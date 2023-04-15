Share:

KhYBer - a local NGO distributed free school bags and stationery to 100 deserving students of various government-run educational institutions (boys and girls). speaking on the occasion, NGO spokesperson stated that the organisation has been working hard to protect the interests of both teachers and students since its inception and will continue to do so.

The goal of the NGO was to help low-income parents who were unable to purchase books and other necessary school items for their children. he maintained that the number of poor students in state-run schools was increasing as a result of his organisation’s efforts . he urged philanthropists to come forward and help them in their noble cause of providing free education to the poor segments of tribal society