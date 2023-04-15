Share:

DERA ISMAIL KHAN - The Dera police, following the special directives of District Police Officer Abdul Rauf Babar Qaisrani, have intensified their crackdown against the anti-social elements to eliminate crime from the city. During successful operations against criminal elements and drug dealers, Dera police arrested 22 accused and recovered hashish, illegal weapons and stolen items from their possession, the police spokesman said on Friday.

According to details, the Gomal University Police arrested criminals wanted for various crimes, including Haroon-ul-Rashid, Mohammad Humayun, residents of Mir Hamza Abad Abbotabad, and Ramazan, a resident of Basti Dirkhanwala. The police seized 01 pistol, 30 rounds, and 05 cartridges from them. The Kirri Khasor police, while taking action against the criminal elements and proclaimed offenders, arrested Mohibullah, a resident of Wanda Ali and seized a 12-bore gun with 05 cartridges from him.

The arrested accused was wanted to the local police in murder and attempt to murder cases. The police also arrested Ghulam Qadir, a resident of Chashma Pakka and recovered one Kalashnikov with 07 cartridges from his possession. Paharpur police arrested two accused Muhammad Ibrahim and Qayyum, a resident of Bagwani Paharpur. Both were wanted in the case of electricity theft. Paharpur police arrested two proclaimed offenders Irfan, a resident of Syedwali and Ashfaq Ahmed, a resident of Mela Halal Rohla. Paniyala Police carried out a successful operation and arrested three proclaimed offenders involved in murder, attempted murder, and other criminal activities.