LAHORE - The Punjab police with the help of Interpol arrested three more proclaimed offenders from Muscat, the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia and brought them to Pakistan. A spokesperson for the Punjab police said that Ghayoor Abbas Naqvi wanted by Bhalwal police in a murder case was arrested from Muscat, Oman, while Shahbaz who was wanted to Rawalpindi Bani police station was arrested from the United Arab Emirates. Similarly, the special opera­tion cell of the Gujranwala police arrested Altaf Hus­sain from Saudi Arabia in a murder case. The three suspects were arrested with the help and coopera­tion of the Interpol and further legal action is under­way against them. Inspector General of Punjab Police Dr Usman Anwar directed the field police officers to pursue more proclaimed offenders who had escaped Pakistan and arrest them in coordination with the Interpol and the FIA. He directed them to get the passports of the proclaimed offenders cancelled. Dr Usman said the Punjab police had so far arrested 31 proclaimed offenders from various countries.