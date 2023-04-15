Share:

ISLAMABAD - Islamabad police have arrested three persons allegedly setting a girl on fire over a domestic dispute in the jurisdiction of Golra police station, here on Friday. According to a police spokesman, the three accused who sprinkled petrol on the girl and set her on fire were arrested within 24 hours of the incident. “The girl was immediately shifted to the nearby hospital where she is kept in Intensive Care Unit (ICU),” the spokesman informed. The investigation is in the process of the nabbed persons including a woman.